Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in nVent Electric by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 124,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

