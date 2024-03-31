Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 388,535 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $164.01 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

