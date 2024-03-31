PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $66.99. 10,775,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,232,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

