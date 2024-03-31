Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 40,466,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 47,662,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

