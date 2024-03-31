PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PABGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA:PAB opened at $42.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

