PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of PTRB stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,600,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 793,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

