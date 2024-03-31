Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Critical Analysis

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 1 4 0 2.50 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 6.75% 2.84% 0.91% Postal Realty Trust 5.82% 1.28% 0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 5.11 $13.66 million $0.19 118.42 Postal Realty Trust $63.71 million 5.06 $3.71 million $0.11 130.19

Plymouth Industrial REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 505.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 872.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Postal Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

