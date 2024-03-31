PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 2,172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,299.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $1.60 on Friday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

