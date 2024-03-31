PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 2,172,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,299.0 days.
PostNL Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $1.60 on Friday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.
About PostNL
