PostNL to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
PostNL Price Performance
PSTNY opened at $1.40 on Friday. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.
About PostNL
