PotCoin (POT) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 72.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $76.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00145293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

