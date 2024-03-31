Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after purchasing an additional 284,169 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $435.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a one year low of $267.80 and a one year high of $442.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.