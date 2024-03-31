Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QBTS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

