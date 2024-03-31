Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

