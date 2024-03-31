Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,273 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.