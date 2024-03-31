Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 33,827 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Inuvo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 81,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 6.9 %

Inuvo stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.