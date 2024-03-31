Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 174,408 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $243.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Featured Articles

