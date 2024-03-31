Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

