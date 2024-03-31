Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

