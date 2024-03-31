Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $175.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.