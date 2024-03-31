Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

