ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Announces Dividend of $1.14

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1448 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,057,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,783,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

