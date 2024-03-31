Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $17.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

