Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.88 and last traded at $51.99. 2,572,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,813,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

