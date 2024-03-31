Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sonim Technologies, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SONM)

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sonim Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %

SONM stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

About Sonim Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 93,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.