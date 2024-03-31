Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sonim Technologies, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Sonim Technologies Trading Down 9.6 %
SONM stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
