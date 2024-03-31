Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for United Therapeutics Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $6.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.40.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.47. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,130 shares of company stock worth $21,299,958. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,811,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

