Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 18,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $259.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

