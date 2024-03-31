Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,825.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 51,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $259.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

