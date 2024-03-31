Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUISGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$131.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

