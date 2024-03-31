Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,368,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5,573.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDN

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.