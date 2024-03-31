Raymond James & Associates Has $25.46 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Toro worth $25,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TTC opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

