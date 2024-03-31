Raymond James & Associates Sells 101,847 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $133.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

