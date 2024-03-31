Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA opened at $59.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $525.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.