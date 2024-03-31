Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kroger alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $57.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.