Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.