Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 68,653 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

