Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 478,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 385.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFSV opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

