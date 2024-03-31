reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Short Interest Down 8.9% in March

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the February 29th total of 537,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AIRE stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36. reAlpha Tech has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $575.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of reAlpha Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

