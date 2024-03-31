RealReal (REAL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RealReal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 119 499 451 5 2.32

Valuation & Earnings

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.01%. Given RealReal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares RealReal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.34 RealReal Competitors $2.00 billion $33.85 million 14.31

RealReal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -24.76% -45.72% -4.70%

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal competitors beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

