Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.10. 6,318,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,409,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.44%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

