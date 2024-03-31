Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $163.28 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $163.28 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001826 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00014925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,301.98 or 0.99972675 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00140401 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16904952 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $9,739,473.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

