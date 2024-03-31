Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shockwave Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Shockwave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Shockwave Medical’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWAV. CL King assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $325.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,813 shares of company stock valued at $28,337,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

