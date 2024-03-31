Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

ROIC stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.23%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.