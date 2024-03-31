Richard A. Medway Sells 5,700 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $382.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

