Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 20,167 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of Vera Bradley worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,257,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 268.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 397,146 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 81.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 316,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 138.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 278,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.92. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.