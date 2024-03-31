Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 773 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $634.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $607.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.50. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $359.14 and a 12 month high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

