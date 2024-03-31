Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $317.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.