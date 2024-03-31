Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

WOR opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.71. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

