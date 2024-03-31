Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,710 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NetEase were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NTES opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

