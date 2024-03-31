Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,893 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.34. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

