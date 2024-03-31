Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 552 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

